KII, Liesl C. Liesl C. Kii died in the early morning of March 5, 2020, at Park Springs Continuing Care Retirement Community, Stone Mountain, GA. Liesl lived with Bulbar ALS for almost two years during which she exuded grace and strength. Born in December 1949 in Columbia, SC, to a German mother, who came to this country when she was 10 years old, and her father who was from Michigan, Liesl received her BA in Journalism from the University of South Carolina and worked for Southern Bell in Aiken, SC. She moved to Atlanta with the same company (now AT&T). She obtained her MA degree in Social Gerontology from Georgia State University, Atlanta, while working full time as HR manager at AT&T. She met her husband, Toshi Kii, who survives her, at the university where he was a professor of industrial sociology and an intercultural management consultant. She loved to travel with her husband, visiting all 50 states, more than 30 National Parks, and 35 countries in all six continents. She enjoyed being a part of four groups: her Gourmet Club, The German Cultural Center, The Georgia Musicale, and her Book Club. In her retirement years she truly enjoyed the activities and friends of these groups that gave her energy to go on. As she often said, " They pump me up." Liesl was a meticulous organizer. When she was diagnosed as having ALS, she declared, "Long life is not my goal at this point. As long as I can have quality of life, I will live to the fullest capacity possible." And she did. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to: ALS Association Georgia Chapter, 5881 Glenridge Drive #200, Atlanta, GA 30328 or Park Springs Foundation, 500 Springhouse Circle, Stone Mountain, GA 30087.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 21, 2020