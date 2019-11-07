Services
Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel - Demorest
245 Hwy. 441 South 245 Central Avenue
Demorest, GA 30535
(706) 778-1700
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel - Demorest
245 Hwy. 441 South 245 Central Avenue
Demorest, GA 30535
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel - Demorest
245 Hwy. 441 South 245 Central Avenue
Demorest, GA 30535
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lila Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lila Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lila Brown Obituary
BROWN (BURRELL), Lila Anne Lila Burrell Brown, age 83, of Roswell, Georgia formerly of Tallulah Falls, Georgia went into the arms of her beloved Jesus on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel where the family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:45 PM. Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory Demorest, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel - Demorest
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -