BROWN (BURRELL), Lila Anne Lila Burrell Brown, age 83, of Roswell, Georgia formerly of Tallulah Falls, Georgia went into the arms of her beloved Jesus on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel where the family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:45 PM. Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory Demorest, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 7, 2019