Services Service 2:00 PM Trinity Presbyterian Church (Dobbs Chapel) Resources More Obituaries for Lillian DRAUGHON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lillian DRAUGHON

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers DRAUGHON, Lillian Oct. 28, 1939 - Jan. 31, 2019 Lillian Henderson Draughon, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away early Thursday morning. She is finally at rest. "Lyn" to friends, she has always been "Pi" to her husband Clyde and affectionately called the same by her ten grandchildren. Born Lillian Florence Henderson on October 28, 1939 in Mobile, Alabama, she was the daughter of Dr. Andrew Damrell Henderson and Helen Denniston Henderson. Sweethearts at Murphy High School, Lyn and Clyde later married on July 1, 1960 shortly after Clyde was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy. Lyn shared her southern heritage with Leigh, Karen and Laura, her three daughters. She was a loving mother, always generous and fair. A graduate of Randolph Macon Woman's College with a Masters in Education from Georgia State University, Lyn enjoyed a career in teaching for over thirty years. Through her husband's banking career moves with Trust Company Bank, now SunTrust Bank, she taught at Berry College, Augusta Preparatory School, and Pace Academy where she also served as Head of the Foreign Language Department. After her retirement, Lyn continued to enjoy working with young people as a volunteer for Agape of Atlanta. This and other enriching small group activities were the foundation of her lifelong membership in the Presbyterian church and faithful servant of Christ. Lyn was a life-long learner. Fluent in Spanish and French, she studied the rudiments of many languages as she and Clyde traveled abroad. Lyn and Clyde's love of travel and hiking took them to 87 countries. Many of these countries were visited several times, including the Rocky Mountains of Canada to which they returned 13 times. Another shared love of theirs was the lake house they owned at Lake Burton for thirty years. While they spent many quiet weekends reading, kayaking, swimming, and walking the beautiful trails in the Georgia mountains, Lyn and Clyde also enjoyed hosting friends and family. Lyn had many passions: reading, swimming, hiking, art and working in the garden to name a few. She made many life-long friends through participation in exercise classes at Cherokee Town Club and Canterbury Court, book clubs, church circle groups and art classes taken at Chastain Art Center. She was always looking for a new experience to learn and grow. Capable, intelligent, and pragmatic are words an old friend uses to describe her friend of fifty years. When Clyde developed a passion for watercolor painting, Lyn took classes alongside him, and later learned to matte and frame their many works, serving as Clyde's 'agent' as he entered art shows throughout the Southeast. Her family wishes to thank the very special group of caregivers who served not only Lyn, but her husband and daughters, in these last years. Their unfailing devotion and genuine love sustained Lyn in every way, most especially in spirit, as they always treated her with dignity. Lyn is survived by her husband of 58 years, Clyde Osborne Draughon Jr, and their three daughters, Leigh Walsh (Tim) of Atlanta, Georgia, Karen Waddill (Danny) of Newport News, Virginia, and Laura Kirby (Lem) of Asheville, North Carolina, and her ten grandchildren, James, Jack & Megan Walsh; Wilson, Lillian, Evan & Henry Waddill, and Paul, Mark & Wallace Kirby. Lyn is also survived by her brother Drew Henderson of Boulder, Colorado. A service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church (Dobbs Chapel) on Friday, February 8th, at 2pm, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Agape Atlanta or Trinity Presbyterian Church. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries