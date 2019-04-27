|
GALLER, Lillian Lillian Davidson Galler, Leah Bat Yehuda (March 25, 1932-April 25,2019) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. She was married to Dr. Edwin Galler, MD for 49 years. She is survived by her two sons, Julius (Terry) Galler, and David Galler as well as her two grandchildren, Darby Jayne and Colin Galler. A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday April 28, 2019 at Crest Lawn Memorial Park (check website on Sunday for any possible time changes). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Atlanta Humane Society or Autism Speaks. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 27, 2019