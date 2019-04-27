Services
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian GALLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian GALLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian GALLER Obituary
GALLER, Lillian Lillian Davidson Galler, Leah Bat Yehuda (March 25, 1932-April 25,2019) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. She was married to Dr. Edwin Galler, MD for 49 years. She is survived by her two sons, Julius (Terry) Galler, and David Galler as well as her two grandchildren, Darby Jayne and Colin Galler. A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday April 28, 2019 at Crest Lawn Memorial Park (check website on Sunday for any possible time changes). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Atlanta Humane Society or Autism Speaks. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
Download Now