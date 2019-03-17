LUCAS, Lillian Lillian Monica Lucas (Lil, Bobo), 84 of Sandy Spring passed away on March 13, 2019 at her home of 48 years. Lillian was born in Plantersville, TX, February 20, 1935 to Mary and John Mock. She attended St. Agnes Academy in Houston, TX. She met her husband Robert Lucas of Houston, TX through her brother John and Robert's brother William Noles. They married on November 7, 1959 in Houston, TX. After completing a honeymoon to Mexico in their 1959 Austin Healy they settled in Houston where their two children Chris and Karen were born. They moved to Tulsa, OK in 1968 and then to Atlanta, GA in 1971. Lillian enjoyed raising her family, travelling to their favorite vacation spot of Sanibel Island, FL, visiting the family back in Texas, working part time at Elrick and Lavidge, gardening, and volunteering at the Sandy Springs Public Library. She was an avid reader and enjoyed concerts at Chastain Park and the Atlanta Symphony. After retirement Bob and Lil travelled extensively visiting their grandchildren, as well as several trips abroad covering Israel, Egypt, Europe, and Russia, as well as many notable sites across the US. Her ever present curiosity to learn about the world, history, and experience different cultures and peoples will be missed by all that knew her. Her sweet demeanor and soft ever-present laugh will persist in those who knew her. Preceded in death by her parents Mary Mock and John Mock, sister in law Betsy Leneave and brother in law William P. Leneave, she is survived by her loving husband Robert Lucas (Bob); daughter, Karen Allison; son, Christopher Lucas and wife Rebecca Lucas; brother, John Mock and wife Janet Mock; sisters Kay Lee, and Pat Carr, and husband George Carr; brother in law William Noles and wife Susan; three grandchildren, Maxfield Allison and wife Krista, Lucas Allison, and Audrey Lucas. And several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, the 18th of March at eleven o'clock at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs. The Rite of Committal will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Patterson's Arlington Chapel. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary