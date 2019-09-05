|
|
MATTHEWS (WILLIAMS), Lillian Mrs. Lillian Kinney Williams Matthews, age 101, of Austell, formerly of Aragon, passed away Sunday, September 1, at Brookdale Sweetwater Creek Assisted Living in Lithia Springs. Mrs. Matthews was born August 30, 1918, in Aragon, daughter of the late Samuel Williams and the late Lille Belle Kinney Williams. She grew up in the Aragon area and attended the Aragon United Methodist Church as a child. Mrs. Matthews graduated from Tallulah Falls High School and attended both Emory University and LaGrange College where she earned her bachelor's degree in education. She was a retired educator, having taught 3rd grade at Aragon Elementary School for many years. After retirement, she was a substitute teacher for Fulton County School System. Mrs. Matthews was a longtime faithful member of the East Point United Methodist Church, the Friendship Sunday School Class, the United Methodist Women, Fun and Travel Club and the Alter Guild. She was a loyal and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. On September 19, 1948 she married Byron Waitcel Matthews, who preceded her in death on October 25, 2010. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Maria and Thomas Dix of Austell; two sons and daughter-in-law, David and Regina Matthews of Richardson, Texas and Joey Matthews of Cumming; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren. nieces and nephews also survive. The family will receive friends at the Aragon United Methodist Church on Thursday, September 5, from 2:30 PM until the funeral hour. Funeral services for Mrs. Matthews will be held on Thursday, September 5, at 4:00 PM in the Aragon United Methodist Church with Rev. Michael Williams officiating. Interment services will be conducted Friday, September 6, at 11:30 AM in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton with Rev. Owen (Bud) Davis, Jr. officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Jonathan Selfridge, Jeremie McDonald, Johnny Smith, Tyler Collins, Steve Shelley, Lee Burch, Frank Shelley and Doug Matthews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in memory of Mrs. Matthews to the Epworth By The Sea Methodist Center, P. O. Box 20407, St. Simons Island, Georgia 31522. This was a fond spiritual location where Byron and Lillian enjoyed some of their last days together. Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend your personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook. Freeman Harris Funeral Home of Rockmart is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Lillian Kinney Williams Matthews.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 5, 2019