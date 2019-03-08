|
|
ROGERS, Lillian Mrs. Lillian Rogers rose on June 24, 1935, and departed this life on March 5, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, March 9th, 11 a.m. at New Unity Missionary Baptist Church, 3675 M.L. King Jr. Dr., Rev. J.E. Hightower officiating. Interment Westview Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Willie Rogers Jr. and her son, Sidney L. "Butch" Rogers. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones Lillian Veronica "Pain" Franklin and Derrick Palmer, Willie V. "Rickey" Rogers and Jackie, Ann Rogers (wife of Sidney), Annie Yvonne "Tootie" Riley and Carlos, Carolyn B. "Sheila" Rogers, Cathy L. Talley and Robert Talley, brother-in-law, William Rogers and Josephine, 14 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. (404) 691-4685. www.thorntonmortuary.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2019