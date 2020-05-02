|
KNIGHTON-BRUNDIDGE, Lillie Marie Lillie Marie Knighton-Brundidge, 69, passed away April 22nd at her home in Atlanta Georgia. She was born and raised in Miami, Florida to the late Marjorie Knighton and James Otis Knighton. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, we are unable to have a traditional Homegoing Celebration at this time. A Virtual Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday May 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM. For more information you can email [email protected]
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2020