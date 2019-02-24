|
RENDER, Lillie Mae Homegoing Services for Mrs. Lillie Mae Render of Decatur, will be held Monday, February 25, 2019; 11:00 A.M. at Dixie Hill First Baptist Church, 1995 Morehouse Drive Atlanta, Georgia 30314. Reverend Michael E. Sutton, officiating. The remains will be placed in state at 9:30 A.M. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. A viewing will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the mortuary from 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 P.M. She is survived by five daughters, Betty Ingram, Rosa Marie Render, Jessie Mae Snellings, Deborah Thomas, and Izora Dennis (Charlie Dennis); one son, Elder Cecil Render (Joyce Render); a host of grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue (404) 371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2019