1/
Lillie Ruth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUTH, Lillie Mrs. Lillie Ruth of Covington, GA entered eternal rest on September 1, 2020. Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road Covington, GA 30014. Reverend Robert Crawford, Eulogist. She leaves to cherish her memories, a loving and devoted husband, Mr. Steven Lackey; one daughter, Mr. & Mrs. Stacey Blake (Anthony) Graham; one stepdaughter, Mr. & Mrs. Tiffany (Tyrone) Howard; mother in law, Mrs. Mamie Lee Lackey; five grandchildren, Quendarius Logan, Corneishia Lackey, Jerodius Logan, Cory Lackey and Knotty Lackey; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mrs. Sarah Finnie Manuel and Ms. Rosa Marie Finnie McKissie; two brothers, Mr. Eddie Lee Finnie and Mr. Larry Finnie; one sister-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. Joseph (Peggy) Mood; one brother-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. Frank (Debbie) Lackey, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the chapel. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:00 Noon Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Service
12:00 PM
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Lawnwood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
1163 Reynolds Street
Covington, GA 30015
(770) 786-6177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved