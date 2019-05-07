Resources
REIN, Lily Anne The Reverend Lily Anne Rein, SSAP, 92, died April 8, 2019 in Decatur, GA. Born Lily Anne Beggs, October 5, 1926 in Memphis, TN, she graduated from St. Mary's Episcopal school for girls in 1944 and Southwestern at Memphis (now Rhodes College) in 1948. In 1953 she married George T. Rein (died 1989). She taught at E. Rivers school in Atlanta and Woodward Academy in College Park. In 1993 she was ordained a deacon in the Episcopal church and served on the staff of the Cathedral of St. Philip. In 2005 she became a founding member of the Society of St. Anna the Prophet (SSAP), a vowed community of women in the Episcopal church, and served congregations at Wesley Woods Towers and Regency House until 2018. She is survived by her sister Martha Orth of Virginia, daughter Anne Rein, son Tim Rein, grandsons Christopher and Benjamin Rein, and granddaughter-in-law Kim Rein. Funeral service will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal church, 1790 LaVista Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The St. Bartholomew's Endowment Fund at the address above, or SSAP, P.O. Box 15118, Atlanta, GA 30333.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 7, 2019
