Services
Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
3594 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 972-3155
Resources
More Obituaries for Lily DELK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lily DELK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lily DELK Obituary
DELK, Lily Lily Helen Wall Delk, 87, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Lily was born on August 10, 1931 in Macon, Georgia to the late Sarah Califf Wall and William Jackson Wall. She was the youngest of five sisters. After the early death of their parents, she was reared in Jeffersonville, Ga. by their maternal grandmother, Ava Griffin Califf, After marriage to her husband, Lyaman M. Delk, JR., most of their life was spent in Macon and Decatur where they shared their love of and service to the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). A member since 1959, Lily served on local, state, regional and national levels. She travelled many a mile with her husband Lyman in their English sports cars, and made many loving and lasting friendships through their adventures. Other hobbies that brought her joy included cooking, reading, writing, and bird watching. She loved her immediate and extended family and created a wonderful home and many memorable happy events for family with her wonderful southern cooking skills. Her nickname "Steel Magnolia" reflected her lovely, strong, faithful, grateful and brave spirit. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sisters Ava Wall, Margaret Wall Beck, Caroline Wall Pittman Carlton and Barbara Wall Dykes. Edith Williams (sister-in love), and her beloved husband of sixty-two years, Lyman M. Delk. She is survived by her children: Cheryl Delk (Charles F. Franklin), Douglas Lyman Delk, and Jeffrey Wall Delk; her cousin Helen Duggan, her sister-in-law Evelyn (Mrs. J.C.) Delk and many beloved nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be 2p.m. April 13, 2019, First Christian Church of Decatur (Disciples of Christ), 601 West Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur 30030. The Reverend Dr. James Brewer-Calvert and Reverend Dr. Greg Smith will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:30 -1:45 in the fellowship hall of the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Church or to Longleaf Hospice Foundation. See full obituary at eternalhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
Download Now