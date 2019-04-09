DELK, Lily Lily Helen Wall Delk, 87, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Lily was born on August 10, 1931 in Macon, Georgia to the late Sarah Califf Wall and William Jackson Wall. She was the youngest of five sisters. After the early death of their parents, she was reared in Jeffersonville, Ga. by their maternal grandmother, Ava Griffin Califf, After marriage to her husband, Lyaman M. Delk, JR., most of their life was spent in Macon and Decatur where they shared their love of and service to the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). A member since 1959, Lily served on local, state, regional and national levels. She travelled many a mile with her husband Lyman in their English sports cars, and made many loving and lasting friendships through their adventures. Other hobbies that brought her joy included cooking, reading, writing, and bird watching. She loved her immediate and extended family and created a wonderful home and many memorable happy events for family with her wonderful southern cooking skills. Her nickname "Steel Magnolia" reflected her lovely, strong, faithful, grateful and brave spirit. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sisters Ava Wall, Margaret Wall Beck, Caroline Wall Pittman Carlton and Barbara Wall Dykes. Edith Williams (sister-in love), and her beloved husband of sixty-two years, Lyman M. Delk. She is survived by her children: Cheryl Delk (Charles F. Franklin), Douglas Lyman Delk, and Jeffrey Wall Delk; her cousin Helen Duggan, her sister-in-law Evelyn (Mrs. J.C.) Delk and many beloved nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be 2p.m. April 13, 2019, First Christian Church of Decatur (Disciples of Christ), 601 West Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur 30030. The Reverend Dr. James Brewer-Calvert and Reverend Dr. Greg Smith will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:30 -1:45 in the fellowship hall of the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Church or to Longleaf Hospice Foundation. See full obituary at eternalhillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary