LIBERMAN, Lily Lily Liberman, age 96, died on March 24, 2019 in Atlanta, GA, USA. Born in Benoni, South Africa, on June 9,1922, Lil quickly became a hard-working, independent woman at a young age. With little formal education after high school, Lil rose from an administrative position at A&D Spitz Department Store in Johannesburg, eventually becoming a senior bookkeeper. She worked as a bookkeeper until the day before she emigrated to Atlanta, in 2001. Lily was an avid baker, a national champion lawn bowler, and, in her later life, a potter, knitter and jewelry maker. Simply put, Lily did not sit still. Survivors include her daughters: Charlene (Norman) Brett, Johannesburg, South Africa and Marilyn (Dennis) Kodesh, Sandy Springs, GA; grandchildren: Bradley, Neil, Gregory, Ruthie, Dani, Gabi, Leora, Akiva, Gila, and Pnina, as well as 32 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Liberman, of blessed memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Tefillah. A graveside service will be held TODAY, Monday, March 25, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Yossi New officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta (770)451-4999.