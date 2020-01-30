Services
WOODS, Jr., Lincoln Lincoln Woods, Jr., born on November 10, 1939 passed away Friday, January 24 at the age of 80. He was a native of Atlanta and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 56 years Barbara Lee Woods, three children, and eight grandchildren. The homegoing celebration for Mr. Lincoln Woods, Jr. will be held on Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 am and the viewing will be on Friday, January 31st between 1 pm 9pm at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW Atlanta. 404-349-3000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 30, 2020
