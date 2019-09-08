Resources
ALLEN, Linda Rae Linda Rae Allen, 77, of Griffin and formerly of St. Simons Island, passed away Sept. 4, 2019. Mrs. Allen believed in the power of education and earned degrees from Young Harris College, Georgia State University and Emory University School of Law. Linda started her working career as an educator and later became an attorney. She also spent many years living in Big Canoe, Georgia, even serving as President of the Board of the Property Owners Association. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Jimmy R. Allen and is survived by her sister, Jo McCoy; niece, Dawn truemper; uncle, Donald Rawlings; and 3 loving dogs, Tut, Princess and Swank. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ASPCA or to the Georgia Humane Society.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 8, 2019
