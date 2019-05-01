|
DIXON, Linda Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Linda Dixon of Lithia Springs, GA will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM; Ben Hill United Methodist Church, 2099 Fairburn Road, SW Atlanta, GA. Rev. Dr. Byron E. Thomas, officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband Mr. Ezra Dixon, Jr.; one loving son, Mr. Ezra Dixon, III; one loving daughter, Ms. Amber Y. Dixon, and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing, Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 1, 2019