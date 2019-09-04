Services
Whitley Garner At Rosehaven Funeral Home
8640 ROSE AVE
Douglasville, GA 30134
(770) 942-4246
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Douglasville, GA
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Douglasville, GA
Linda Dolan Burdett


1941 - 2019
Linda Dolan Burdett Obituary
BURDETT (DOLAN), Linda Mrs. Linda Burdett, age 78, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2018. Linda was born in Atlanta, Georgia on January 14, 1941. Linda was preceded in death by her father and mother, Henry Edward and Neil Scott Dolan; brother, Edward "Ed" Dolan; twin sisters, Jean Vestal and June Walther; and her daughter, Kimberly "Kim" Mixon. She is survived by her husband, Roy O. Burdett; son, Richard "Rick" Davis; step-daughters, Debbie Burdett and Sharon Armistead; sister-in-law, Lemoin Dolan; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; five nieces; and one nephew. As per Linda's wishes, she will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 6, 2019. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Linda's name to First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville, 9190 Campbellton Street, Douglasville, Georgia 30134 Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com Arrangements by: Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville, GA 30134, 770-942-4246.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 4, 2019
