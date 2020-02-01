|
EMORY (BAXTER), Linda Linda Baxter Emory, age 81, of Roswell, GA, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. A Celebration of Life service for Linda will be held at Rivermont Golf Club in Alpharetta, GA on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2 PM. Linda was born on May 15, 1938 in Atlanta, GA to the late Chalmas Lee Baxter and Oma Long Baxter. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Joe Boyd Emory, son, Scott Emory and wife Renee, daughters, Cathy Reilly and husband Steve, and Christia Emory, grandchildren, Michael Reilly and wife Stephanie, Savannah Reilly and Roxanna Shipman, great-grandchild, Hassara Shipman, brothers, James Oswald Baxter and wife Betty, and Norman Philip Baxter and wife Tammy. Linda had a long and successful career that started with Life of Georgia Insurance Company in 1963. Linda was the first female actuary in the state of Georgia in 1965, and the first woman to join the ranks as officer of the company in 1968. Eventually ING acquired Life of Georgia, and Linda continued to be promoted through the years until her retirement in 2000 as Executive Vice President of ING North America Insurance Company. She was the first woman to hold a senior executive position on the ING US team. Linda's accomplishments contributed heavily to ING Americas eventually having the highest percentage of women senior executives of any financial company. She was also a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, grandmother and friend. She combined her love for family with her love for cooking, eating and traveling throughout her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to acknowledge the charity that has done so much to help her family, the American Kidney Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770.448.5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 1, 2020