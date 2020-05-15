|
|
GARNER (WILLIAMS), Linda Linda Williams Garner, age 77, went home to be with Jesus on May 12, 2020 at Village Park Memory Care in Peachtree Corners. She was the wife of James H. Garner, Sr., (Jimmy). They shared 58 wonderful years of marriage. Born in Toccoa, GA, she was the daughter of William (Bill, or "Strawberrry") and Estee (Billie) Williams. She and her family moved to Norcross in 1954. She graduated from West Gwinnett High School (now Norcross High School) in 1961 where she was a cheerleader, in the letter club, a superlative and member of Future Business Leaders of America. She married Jimmy on Dec. 30, 1961. She was a faithful member of Norcross First United Methodist Church. She has taught Sunday School, Bible School, worked in the church nursery and was a member of The Dukes Sunday School Class for 58 years. She enjoyed baking, gardening, tennis, bowling and playing piano. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and loved all their pets. She worked in their Otasco Home and Auto store until 1980. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy (known as Jimmer to the grandchildren), children Cheryl (Don) Greene and Jim (Barbara) Garner, grandchildren, April (Billy) Marroletti, Adam (Ami) Greene, Anna Greene, Charlie Greene, James Garner III, Her brother Mike (Lorrie) Williams and sister-in-law, Joan Camp Garner. We would like to thank Agape Hospice and the dedicated caregivers at Village Park in Peachtree Corners for their incredible care during Linda's last months. There will be a memorial service sometime in the future. A graveside service for the immediate family will be held Saturday, May 16, at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Norcross First United Methodist Church, 2500 Beaver Ruin Rd., Norcross, GA 30071, and , Georgia Chapter 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346 or the . Online condolences may be expressed to www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 15, 2020