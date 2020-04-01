|
GIBBONS, Linda Linda Gibbons, age 77, of Roswell, died March 27, 2020. Born Aug. 2, 1942 in Cleveland, OH. The daughter of Kirke and Rita Dalton. Linda was a dedicated mother and was one of the strongest women ever met. She treasured her grandchildren and every moment with them. She loved being a Gramma and never missed a sporting or school event. She has a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. Linda was a loyal friend and loved by all. She made friends everywhere she went especially her daily stops at McDonalds for her coke. She also was a sports fan and enjoyed watching her Braves baseball games. Linda had an unwavering faith in god. She attended St. Peter Chanel. Over the years, she became involved with church. Linda Gibbons was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Robert Gibbons and is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle and Robert Ferguson, Donna and Richard Staley, Debbie and Bennie Lenox, grandchildren, Robbie Becknel, Gibb Staley, Jon Staley, David Fox, Jr., Katie Fox, Gracie Fox, sisters, Mary Dalton, Eileen Dalton, and brother, Jamie Dalton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Interment services were private at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 1, 2020