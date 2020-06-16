Linda Gilbert
GILBERT, Linda Linda Gail (Murphy) Gilbert, 72, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home in Sandy Springs, GA. Born on October 14, 1947 in Bainbridge, GA, Linda was the eldest daughter of the late William and Frances (Barber) Murphy. Linda was raised in Bainbridge, GA until the family moved to Atlanta, GA where she graduated from Russell High School. Linda is survived by her husband, Scott Gilbert; daughter Melissa (Gilbert) Hardison; daughter Marla Gilbert; daughter Wendi (Gilbert) Van Eldik and her husband Travis Van Eldik and their children, William and Benjamin. For condolences: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/sandy-springs-ga/linda-gilbert-9216602

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 16, 2020.
