Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Arlington Memorial Park
201 Mt. Vernon Highway NW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
Linda HOLBROOK


1947 - 2019
Linda HOLBROOK Obituary
HOLBROOK, Linda Linda Jean Holbrook, age 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. She was born May 30, 1947, in Columbus, Ohio, to Vernon and Ruth Ekblad. She was a 1965 graduate of Dykes High School in Atlanta. She married Frank Bradley Holbrook on December 30, 1965 in Atlanta, GA. She was a customer service representative for Merck, displaying a wonderful knack for solving problems. Linda truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending times with her family, reading and following the word of God. Linda's faith was contagious and she had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She will be missed by all. She is survived by her husband, Frank Bradley Holbrook; son Frank Alex Holbrook, daughter Natalie Holbrook Glenn, and two sisters, Janice Dial (Allen, Texas) and a Pat Willmann (Cincinnati, OH). She is survived by six granchildren. Family, friends, and others whose lives Linda touched are invited to the Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy, NW, Atlanta, GA 30328 beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 3, 2019
