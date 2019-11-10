|
JOHNSON, Linda Linda Johnson, age 67 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Mr. Dennis Ford will officiate. Interment will follow at Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence & Virginia Johnson. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Telena & Kevin Connor of Clayton, NC; son & daughter-in-law, Chris & Kim Tullis of Dahlonega; sister & brother-in-law, Diane & Charles Mickler of Auburn; sister, Joan Johnson of Lawrenceville; brother & sister-in-law, Dennis & Lurline Johnson of Jefferson; brother, Danny Johnson of Opelika, AL; grandchildren, Helana & Josie Tullis, Erin & Simon Connor. The family will receive friends 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Monday, November 11, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com="">.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 10, 2019