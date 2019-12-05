|
NAREY, Linda Sue Linda Sue Narey, age 73, of Buford, GA passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Sarah Gaddis. Mrs. Narey is survived by her husband of forty years, David Narey, Buford, GA; brother, Bradley Gaddis, Flowery Branch, GA. She was born on April 2, 1946 in Hoschton, GA. Mrs. Narey was a 1963 graduate of South Hall High School. She was an avid animal lover and rescuer. Memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 12 PM, in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Deacon John Peterson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA. (770) 932-1133.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 5, 2019