PADGETT, Linda Diane Linda was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, great-aunt, and most of all the heifer of heifers. She was a hairdresser for 49 years. She loved her husband and family with everything she had and the love she had for the Lord was unmatched. Linda is survived by her daughter Starla Woityra, soon to be son-in-law Rick Embrey; Her sister, Andrea Benton and her husband Dwight Benton; Her brother, Terry Clark and his granddaughters; Her grandsons Christopher Reagh and his two sons, Maddox Michael Reagh and Ezra Ulysses Reagh. Austin and Brittany Woityra and their daughter and son, Kyleigh Woityra and Henley Woityra. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. She was loved dearly by anyone who knew her! The family would love to have you join them fora Celebration of Life on February 29th, at 11 AM, at Lakeside Funeral Home, 121 Claremore Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188, PH: 770-293-2757. Following the service, everyone will be outside at the funeral home reminiscing about their fun times with Linda, andthe family is providing food from The Varsity. There will be activities for the little ones and the tunes she grew to love. Please wear turquoise in memory of Linda.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 16, 2020