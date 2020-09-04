1/1
Linda Parrish
PARRISH (WEEMS), Linda Sherrill Linda Sherrill Weems Parrish transitioned on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Chapel. Entombment South-View Cemetery. Linda is preceded in death by grandparents, Charlie and Odie Dean; father, Horace Weems, Sr.; siblings, Cedric Crowder, Beverly Jean Harris, and Beverly Crowder. Linda leaves to mourn mother, Betty Jean Crowder; devoted daughter, Tameka Weems; son, Todd Parrish; sister, Christy Reid; brother, Darrell Crowder; brothers, Corey Jones, Horace (Ladina) Weems, Eric Weems; sisters, Chanda Miles, Yolanda Weems. Today, public viewing will be from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Services can to LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 4, 2020.
