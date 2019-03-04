|
BUTTS, Linda Pfeiffer Linda Pfeiffer Butts, age 58, of Atlanta died March 2, 2019. She is survived by her husband Mark Butts, daughter, Kristen Minchew (Craig) of Marietta; son, Jason Butts (Katie) of Chickamauga, GA and two grandchildren Wyatt Minchew and Murphy Butts. Also surviving are her Mother, Marilyn Pfeiffer and sister Stephani Pfeiffer both of Jasper, GA. Memorial Contributions may be made to the . Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 4, 2019