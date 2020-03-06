Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
PHILLIPS, Linda D. Mrs. Linda D. Phillips, 71, of Stockbridge, GA passed Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Lithonia, GA 30038. Mrs. Phillips will lie in state from 11:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment is Monday, March 9, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, 1428 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37210. Visitation is 10:00 AM-8:00 PM Friday at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Wake Service 6:00 PM-7:00 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 6, 2020
