SPENCER, Linda Kelterborn Linda Kelterborn Spencer, died quietly after a long illness. Truly, we are blessed to have had the privilege of knowing "Lin". Lin was born in Jamaica, NY to Marian Gettner Kelterborn and August Carl Kelterborn on September 8, 1949. An alumnus of The Garden City Public School System and Lasell College in Newton, MA. Her first job was teaching at the Cathedral Nursery School in Garden City. She loved those children and continued to recollect stories about particular students for years to come. In her 30's, Lin went back to college and earned her R.N. from the State of New York Licensing Bureau. She utilized both of her educations to secure a position within Syntex Corporation (now Roche) selling Pharmaceuticals. Shortly thereafter, she met and married Daniel Raymond Johnson. Both Dan and Lin moved to Marietta, GA in 1992. They loved their life in the South. Unfortunately, Dan died of a rare bone marrow disease when both partners were still in their 40's. Lin always said she was the luckiest person alive to have met both Dan and her current husband, Lee R. Spencer, Jr. She couldn't believe God had blessed her twice in her lifetime with two very special and loving husbands. The two aspects of her life that Lin loved most was of course her family, and the many friends she both made and maintained over the years. Some of these friendships went back to the time she was in grammar school. Playing on several ALTA and USTA tennis teams was one of the highlights of her life. As usual, Lin made numerous friends throughout that activity. She also delivered "Meals on Wheels" to those less fortunate. Lin was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She has been cherished as a woman of undeniable strength, compassion, kindness and generosity. Through triumph and hardship, Lin always was saying, "look on the bright side." She could find humor in just about every situationgood or bad. Lin is survived by her adoring husband, Lee; her children, Jared Milbury, Melissa & John David Thicke, and Paul Spencer. She is the grandmother of Julia, Hope, Madison, Bryce, Spencer and Knox. She is also survived by her brother, Bob & Teri Kelterborn; her niece, Kelly Kelterborn; and, her nephew, Kevin Kelterborn. A service of celebration will take place on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00am in the Chapel at Trinity Presbyterian Church on Howell Mill Road, in Buckhead. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to . H.M. Patterson & Son Canton Hill Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 12, 2020