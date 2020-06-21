Linda Stapleton

STAPLETON, Linda On Friday, May 29, 2020, Linda Ann Stapleton (née Simmons) died peacefully at home. Her husband, Dr. Sidney Lawson Stapleton, was by her side, as were other family and dear friends. Linda died due to illness from ALS. Born in Wilson, NC, Linda spent her growing-up years in Richmond, VA. Her parents, Mattie Lee Whitfield and Patrick Spencer Simmons, and sister Patricia Simmons Horn predeceased her. Her brother Spencer survives her. He and his wife, Sandra, live in Richmond. Also surviving her are her four children and 10 grandchildren, who were her joy. Linda and Sid met while both working in the ICU at UVA - Linda a nurse and Sid a first year surgery resident. They were married for 47 years. During her career, Linda helped establish the cardio-thoracic ICU at Crawford Long Hospital. Later, while raising her children, she obtained a Masters in Nursing at Emory; worked as a nurse in Atlanta's first pediatric urology clinic; and finished her nursing career as school nurse at Paideia School. Sid shares, "Linda's remarkable strength of character was the source of power for all of us who helped care for her during these fleeting, poignant years. Ironically, she began her career in Atlanta managing an ICU and ended her life managing her personal ICU in our home. It was there she came to her noble end, leaving all of us with lessons of strength well learned." Linda's friends and family remember her as having unique insight, unshakable stability, and unswerving purpose. All who knew her depended on these qualities as she helped each construct their own life. If desired, contributions can be made to The Emory ALS Center, FODAC, Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, Shepherd Center, or other charities of your choice.



