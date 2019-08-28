Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
House of Hope Atlanta
4650 Flat Shoals Pkwy
Decatur, GA
Linda Webb Obituary
WEBB, Linda Celebration of Life service for Ms. Linda Webb age 70, will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 29, 2019 at House of Hope Atlanta, 4650 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Rev. Dr. E. Dewey Smith, Senior Pastor. Final resting place Graceland Memorial Park, South 13900 SW 117th Ave., Miami, FL 33186. Memories of Ms. Webb will be cherished by her loving family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 28, 2019
