WILSON, Linda S. 68, died a peaceful death at the Hospice Solace Center in Asheville, NC on July 4, 2019. A Celebration of Linda's life will be held on Saturday, August 17, at 3:00 pm at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 20 Oak Street Asheville, NC 28801. Linda was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on June 21,1951. She is preceded in death by her parents, Neil and Ruth Wilson and her brother Don Wilson. LInda had a long career as a psychologist in Atlanta, GA and Asheville, NC. She guided many people toward better, healthier and meaningful lives. LInda is survived by her sweet dog, Rosie, an expanded family of choice who cherish their time with Linda and will miss her deeply. She is survived by the family members of their "round robin" group. She loved receiving and writing these family letters. Donations may be made in Linda's memory to the Carolina Memorial Sanctuary where she is buried, or Emily's List. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 21, 2019