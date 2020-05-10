|
WALL (WILSON), Lindsay Lindsay Wilson Wall, 60, passed away peacefully April 30, 2020, with her husband and children at her side. Lindsay was a native of Lincolnton, NC and the daughter of the late Thomas Johnston and Jane Myers Wilson. After graduation from Woodward Academy in College Park, GA, she attended St. Mary's College in Raleigh, NC. She graduated as a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority from Brenau University in Gainesville, GA. Lindsay is survived by her devoted husband of 35 years, John Newton Wall, III, from Atlanta, GA, her two wonderful children Merritt Myers Wall and John Newton Wall, IV, brother Thomas Johnston Wilson, Jr., nephew Thomas Johnston Wilson III, niece Allison Wilson Vadem, sisters-in-law Missie Wall Hall and Frances Wall Higgins, along with their children Emilie, Jack, and Dan, and Chris and Charlie, respectively. Lindsay was very active in her children's sports at The Lovett School and NYO, especially baseball and softball. She had a warmth that made people gravitate toward her, as evidenced by her broad circle of close friends. Particularly creative, her love of music and entertaining friends at her home made even the simplest occasions seem special. She enjoyed working at the gift store Peridot, where they nicknamed her "The Sheriff" for her organizational skills. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Lindsay's name to the , at arthritis.org/Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2020