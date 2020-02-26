|
STANFORD, Lindsey Lindsey was born in Atlanta on Dec. 21, 1957 at Piedmont Hospital. She grew up in Atlanta and attended elementary school at Lovett and graduated, from Northside High School. She was a member of the Atlanta Figure Skating Club and skated competitively under the training of coach Fran Pappas. She attended Mercer University in Macon and Georgia Southern University with a major in Communications and Public Relations. In college she was a member of Alpha Delta Phi Sorority. Lindsey made her debut with the Atlanta Phoenix Society Debutante Club. After college she had a long and successful career working in Property Management for 17 years with two Atlanta companies. She earned the ARM accreditation. She also raised contributions for the Atlanta Community Food Bank. She then embarked on a new career and began working for a group of surgeons in two of the city's leading ophthalmologist practices. Lindsey was the proud mother of two sons and big supporter of their soccer and ROTC activities. Lindsey was an avid lover of travel and of the beach which she called "Her Happy Place". She was blessed by many life long friends who stood beside her in her battle with cancer. Lindsey was preceded in death by her father Joseph McGregor Vale and mother Shannon Jamison Vale. She is survived by her brother, Stephen Philley Vale, sons, Tyler McGregor Stanford and daughter-in-law Jordan Higdon Stanford, and Parker Salem Stanford and daughter-in-law Amanda Madison Stanford, granddaughter, Peyton Brooke Stanford and the upcoming birth in April of Grandson, Hudson Jamison Stanford. A Memorial service will be held in Mikell Chapel at the Cathedral of Saint Philip, 2744 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, at 2 PM, on Friday, Feb. 28, followed by a reception to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to the for research on ovarian cancer. Please sign online guestbook www.fischerfuneralcare.com. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, 678-514-1000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 26, 2020