H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel
1020 Spring Street NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 876-1022
Linette SINGLETON
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Linette SINGLETON


1968 - 2019
SINGLETON, Linette Janell Linette Janell Singleton passed away, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. Linette was born February 15,1968 in Rockledge, Florida. After living in Gainesville, Florida for much of her childhood, Linette moved to Atlanta, Georgia, a city she loved. Linette dedicated her adult life to helping others, both professionally and personally. Her beautiful spirit brought light and joy to everyone she knew. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her brother Christopher Singleton (Melissa), Winter Springs, FL; sister in law Miser Singleton, Winter Springs, FL; three nieces: Sera, Jaida, and Alexandria; brother Linell Singleton, Jr., Tampa, FL; grandmother Willie Lee Thomas, Delray Beach, FL; aunts and uncles: Mack Neal Thomas, Delray Beach, FL; Ida Pearl Cuevas (Carlos), Lantana, FL; Maggie Thomas, Orlando, FL; Betty Moore (Ronnie), Snellville, GA and many family and friends. Memorial Services for Linette will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at H. M. Patterson & Son Spring Hill Chapel located at 1020 Spring Street NW, Atlanta, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 20, 2019
