Linnie Roberts
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERTS, Linnie Linnie Della Roberts, age 77, of Atlanta, GA, formerly of Buford, GA, passed away June 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Roosevelt and Vallie Mae Austin Roberts, and sister, Doris Roberts Hackett. Ms. Roberts is survived by niece, LaDawn Hackett, Atlanta, and a host of other family members. Ms. Roberts was born on October 14, 1942 in Buford, GA. She was a graduate of the Buford School System, Fort Valley State College with a Bachelor's degree, and Clark Atlanta University with a Master's degree. She retired from the Buford City School System where she was a first grade teacher. Ms. Roberts was a member of Poplar Hill Baptist Church where she had been an active member. She was also a member of the Senior Choir. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, at 3:30 PM, at Union Cemetery in Buford with Rev. Avery Headd, pastor of Poplar Hill Baptist Church officiating. There will be no visitation at all. In lieu of flowers, you may send a card to LaDawn Hackett, P. O. Box 250286, Atlanta, GA 30325 in memory of Linnie Roberts. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
03:30 PM
Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved