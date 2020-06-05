ROBERTS, Linnie Linnie Della Roberts, age 77, of Atlanta, GA, formerly of Buford, GA, passed away June 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Roosevelt and Vallie Mae Austin Roberts, and sister, Doris Roberts Hackett. Ms. Roberts is survived by niece, LaDawn Hackett, Atlanta, and a host of other family members. Ms. Roberts was born on October 14, 1942 in Buford, GA. She was a graduate of the Buford School System, Fort Valley State College with a Bachelor's degree, and Clark Atlanta University with a Master's degree. She retired from the Buford City School System where she was a first grade teacher. Ms. Roberts was a member of Poplar Hill Baptist Church where she had been an active member. She was also a member of the Senior Choir. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, at 3:30 PM, at Union Cemetery in Buford with Rev. Avery Headd, pastor of Poplar Hill Baptist Church officiating. There will be no visitation at all. In lieu of flowers, you may send a card to LaDawn Hackett, P. O. Box 250286, Atlanta, GA 30325 in memory of Linnie Roberts. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 5, 2020.