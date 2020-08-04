1/
Linton Longino
1947 - 2020
LONGINO, Jr., Linton Marshall "Lin" Mr. Linton "Lin" Marshall Longino, Jr., 72, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. Mr. Longino, Jr. was born on November 3, 1947 to the late Linton "Bud" Marshall Longino, Sr. and Hazel Birdsong in Atlanta, GA. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and later worked as a can maker for American Can for 20 years and then retired after 15 years with Anheuser-Busch as a supervisor. Mr. Longino, Jr. was a member of Ellabell Church of Christ and enjoyed anything with guns, shooting skeet, but most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Vicki Longino; children, Jennifer McCullough of Concord, NC, Benjamin Longino of Cedar Bluff, AL and Matthew Longino (Patricia) of Ellabell; two brothers, Michael Longino of OK and Bruce Longino of NC; sister, Cathy Longino of Flowery Branch, GA; 6 grandchildren, Gavin, Piper, Sayward, Kelly, Brennan and Adelaide. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 10:00 11:00 a.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made to Hospice Savannah, Inc., 1352 Eisenhower Dr., Savannah, GA 31406. To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Linton "Lin" Marshall Longino, Jr.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2020.
