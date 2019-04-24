|
MEADOWS, Linton Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Linton Meadows will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, 11am at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2677 Pharr Rd., NE., Atlanta, GA., 30317. His remains will lie in state at 10am until the hour of service. Visitation, Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 10am-8pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home , 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences.www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 24, 2019