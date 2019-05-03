Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa CALHOUN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa CALHOUN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lisa CALHOUN Obituary
CALHOUN, Lisa Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Lisa Ann Calhoun will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Simpson Road Baptist Church, 2015 Joseph E. Boone Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30314. Instate 11 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 12:00 Noon on the day of service. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her life ling memories: five daughters, Vanassa Boston, Lakeisha Statham, Stephanie Calhoun, Sandrell Calhoun, and Jamie Calhoun all of Atlanta, GA; four granddaughters, Markeria Statham, Taylor Boston, Kaniyah Calhoun, and Kimora Statham; three grandsons, James Leslie, Jr. Atrevious Smith, and Cameron Thomas. Today, Public Viewing from 9 AM to 9 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. 404-349-3000. www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now