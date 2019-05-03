|
CALHOUN, Lisa Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Lisa Ann Calhoun will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Simpson Road Baptist Church, 2015 Joseph E. Boone Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30314. Instate 11 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 12:00 Noon on the day of service. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her life ling memories: five daughters, Vanassa Boston, Lakeisha Statham, Stephanie Calhoun, Sandrell Calhoun, and Jamie Calhoun all of Atlanta, GA; four granddaughters, Markeria Statham, Taylor Boston, Kaniyah Calhoun, and Kimora Statham; three grandsons, James Leslie, Jr. Atrevious Smith, and Cameron Thomas. Today, Public Viewing from 9 AM to 9 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. 404-349-3000. www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2019