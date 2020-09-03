1/
Lisa Miller
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILLER (FORD), Lisa Lisa Ford Miller of Atlanta passed away on August 31, 2020, following a brief unexpected illness. Lisa was born on February 27, 1957 in Memmingen, Germany. At age two she was adopted by loving parents Howard Grant Ford and Lillian Gordon Ford, of Atlanta. She earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in psychology from Emory University, where she met her future husband. Her passion was the nurturing and teaching of children, which she pursued for many years on the faculty of Cliff Valley School. She was also a consummate mother, and later a loving caregiver to her grandchildren, Via and Lulu, who cherished their "Lovie." She was a beach and mountain person, spending time whenever she could at her happy places in Miramar Beach, Florida and Suches, Georgia. She was also an ardent music and concert fan, particularly of the Indigo Girls. She is survived by her husband Bill Miller, son Garn Miller, daughter Hayley Miller, daughter-in-law Rachel Miller, sister-in-law Barbara Dickey, nephew Charlie Dickey, granddaughters Olivia and Louisa Miller, and her lifelong friend Mary Ann Calhoun. The family will host a close-family celebration of Lisa's wonderful life near her favorite creek in the North Georgia Mountains. In lieu of flowers and other tributes, Lisa would be honored by donations to the Mark H. Harrison Scholarship Fund at Cliff Valley School.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved