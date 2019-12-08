|
COTE, Lizbeth Kathryn "In Ireland the inevitable never happens and the unexpected constantly occurs." Lizbeth Kathryn Cote, 65 of Dunwoody, died unexpectedly on Nov. 30, 2019. She was an Irish blessing, so her story is best told within her favorite Irish words. May the road rise up to meet you. Beth was born Feb. 6, 1954 in Watervliet, NY to Carol and Harry Cote. The road took them to California and three little brothers rose up to call her their favorite big sister. She loved them fiercely, watching over them her entire life. The road led her family to Atlanta where she attended St. Jude the Apostle School and North Springs High School. Her road next rose to Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL where she graduated in 1975 with a BA in History. May the wind always be at your back. The wind beneath her wings and at her back was her mother. Together, the two fiery Irish lasses Co-founded Meeting Consultants in 1979 and built a successful business that carried them throughout the world. They shared a remarkable gift for organization and detailed planning that impacted everything from business to celebrations, trips to menus, French upholstery to Christmas lists. May the sun shine warm upon your face, Beth's life warmed as never before when she met her soul mate, Randy Krafft and married in 1996. Together they traveled the world, visiting France, Italy, England and of course, Ireland. But their favorite times were spent on sunshiny days with their beloved Golden Retrievers at Lake Burton and St. George Island, Fla. and rains fall soft upon your fields. Beth showered her family with love and generosity. She especially adored family trips and lake time with her two nephews, Drew and Alex. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand. This petite Irish lass never counted 'days' until a special time, but 'sleeps.' So, Beth, we know you'll be counting the 'sleeps' until we meet again. Beth was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Cote and is survived by her husband, Randy Krafft; brothers, Casey Cote (Jenny), Chris Cote (Cindy); and nephews, Drew and Alex Cote. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to https://donate.guidingeyes.org/. The family will receive friends Monday, Dec. 16, from 5 PM - 7 PM, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. A Memorial Mass will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at (time) at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Dr., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 8, 2019