DAVIS, Lizzie Rene Mrs. Lizzie Rene Davis of SW Atlanta passed away on January 3, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Today, public viewing will be 1 - 9 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 9, 2020