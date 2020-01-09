Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
Lizzie Davis Obituary
DAVIS, Lizzie Rene Mrs. Lizzie Rene Davis of SW Atlanta passed away on January 3, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Today, public viewing will be 1 - 9 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 9, 2020
