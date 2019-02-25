Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
ERVES, Lizzie V. Mrs. Lizzie V. Erves, 68, of Jonesboro, GA passed Sunday, February 17, 2019. Home Going Celebration for Mrs. Erves will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church 2340 Clifton Springs Rd, Decatur, GA 30034. Rev. Jerry D. Black, Senior Pastor. Visitation is 10:00AM-8:00PM TODAY at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Interment will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery 2700 Bovina Cut-Off Rd, Vicksburg, MS 39180. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 25, 2019
