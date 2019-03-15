Services
Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.
827 Pollard Boulevard SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 688-7073
Resources
More Obituaries for Lizzie HAYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lizzie HAYES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lizzie HAYES Obituary
HAYES, Lizzie M. Howard Deaconess Mrs. Lizzie M. Howard Hayes passed peacefully at Emory Crawford Long Hospital on March 7, 2019. She lived in the Atlanta/Dekalb area. Her son, Victor Howard, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Deacon Clarence Hayes Jr.; nephew/son, Reginald Strozier; sisters, Ethel Bell Smith, Gwendolyn Baines, Ruby Ann Partee, and many other relatives. Liz Howard Hayes was a former member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church for many years under the leadership of Dr. Rev. Timothy Flemming, Pastor. Mrs. Hayes was very involved in the Summerhill community organization. Liz Howard Hayes's family will be celebrating her homegoing service on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 AM. The service will be held at Woods Memorial Baptist Church located at 5665 Old National Highway, Atlanta, GA 30349. The Reverend Toney Mosley, Sr., Pastor will be eulogist for the service. The interment will take place at West View cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr., Atlanta, GA 30310. The viewing of Mrs. Hayes will be held today from 10 AM - 8PM in our chapel. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 4046887073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now