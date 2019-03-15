HAYES, Lizzie M. Howard Deaconess Mrs. Lizzie M. Howard Hayes passed peacefully at Emory Crawford Long Hospital on March 7, 2019. She lived in the Atlanta/Dekalb area. Her son, Victor Howard, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Deacon Clarence Hayes Jr.; nephew/son, Reginald Strozier; sisters, Ethel Bell Smith, Gwendolyn Baines, Ruby Ann Partee, and many other relatives. Liz Howard Hayes was a former member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church for many years under the leadership of Dr. Rev. Timothy Flemming, Pastor. Mrs. Hayes was very involved in the Summerhill community organization. Liz Howard Hayes's family will be celebrating her homegoing service on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 AM. The service will be held at Woods Memorial Baptist Church located at 5665 Old National Highway, Atlanta, GA 30349. The Reverend Toney Mosley, Sr., Pastor will be eulogist for the service. The interment will take place at West View cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr., Atlanta, GA 30310. The viewing of Mrs. Hayes will be held today from 10 AM - 8PM in our chapel. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 4046887073. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary