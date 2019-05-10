LONG, Lloyd Trent ATLANTA Mr. Lloyd Trent Long, 59, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from complications stemming from COPD and emphysema. He was born August 28, 1959, and was raised in Mocksville, NC. At the age of 10, the family moved to Augusta where Trent thrived in various sports including baseball, tennis and golf. Trent graduated from Westside High School where he played on the varsity tennis team. He completed two years at the University of Georgia, and then transferred to University of North Carolina at Charlotte where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. While in college, he enjoyed brotherly love as a legacy member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He learned the value of hard work as an employee of his grandfather's and uncle's family business, Junker and Son Feed Mill in Mocksville. Trent learned salesmanship and entrepreneurship as a team member of Bulldog Computers, founded by Scott Guenther, a peer and great friend. After graduation from college, Trent demonstrated great leadership and experienced years of success as a Merchant Services sales professional and business owner in partnerships with his brothers. Trent was a man of faith. He loved Jesus and would boldly share the good news of the gospel with anyone he met. Trent is now home. He was an avid sports fan, especially of his Georgia Bulldogs in football and his Carolina Tar Heels in basketball. Trent loved the Masters, the Final Four, and the Kentucky Derby. His best sport talent was at Billiards. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frankie Marie Junker Long; and a brother, John F. Long, III. Survivors include his former wife of 17 years, Debbie Hayes Long of Raleigh, NC; current girlfriend of nearly 8 years, Debra Scott of Atlanta; two brothers, Stuart and Tyler Long, both of Charleston, SC; his father John F. Long, Jr. and stepmother, Sandra Long of Cary, NC; and three sets of aunts and uncles he loved, Bill and Kathy Junker of Mocksville, Paul and Mary Gilbert and Allison Long Hughes, all of Statesville, NC. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 12, at First Presbyterian Church, Mocksville with Rev. Dana Fruits officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Cemetery, Mocksville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, May 11, at Eaton Funeral Home, Mocksville. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2019