McMILLAN, Lloyd Rill Lloyd Rill McMillan, age 89, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, March 21, 2019, following a battle with cancer and Parkinson's Disease. Lloyd was born in Baltimore, MD, on October 10, 1929, to the late William and Edna McMillan. He graduated high school and joined the United States Army where he proudly served his country for 2 years. Lloyd married the late Yvonne Trogdon, and they had 2 sons, Michael and Timothy. He worked for AT&T as an engineer until his retirement in 1994. For many years, he was an active member of Smyrna 1st UMC in Smyrna, GA, where he enjoyed singing in various choirs and serving his community. In 2017, following the unexpected passing of his son, Lloyd moved to TN with his grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Jeremy and Sarah. There he enjoyed being a part of Jeremy's churches and watching his great-grandson grow up. In his last years, he was honored to be a member of Vermont UMC in Kingsport, TN, where his grandson serves as Pastor. During the last year he fought several illnesses with courage and bravery. He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Yvonne McMillan; son, Timothy McMillan; and brothers and sister, Eveline Basler, Clyde McMillan and Gilbert McMillan. Left to treasure his memory are his son, Michael McMillan (Sandy) of Covington, GA; grandson, Jeremy McMillan (Sarah) of Kingsport, TN; grandson, Joshua McMillan of Covington, GA; 2 beloved great-grandchildren, Aiden and Cameron McMillan; several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm 7:00 pm on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport, TN. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Vermont UMC in Kingsport, TN, with Rev. Jeremy McMillan and Rev. Elizabeth Hamilton officiating. The family will also receive friends from 5:00 pm 7:00 pm at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, GA, on Friday, March 29, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am at Smyrna 1st UMC in Smyrna, GA on Saturday, March 30, 2019 with Rev. Jeremy McMillan and Rev. Barbara Hatchell officiating. Interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta, GA. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Vermont UMC, located at 1817 Bloomingdale Rd. Kingsport, TN 37660. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com and www.carmichaelfuneralhomes.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport, TN and Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, GA are proudly serving the McMillan family. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019