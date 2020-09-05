Lloyd Whitaker

WHITAKER, Lloyd T. Lloyd T. Whitaker, age 86, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, following a short illness. Lloyd achieved excellence and prominence in every field of his endeavors; as a U.S. Marine Corps officer, attorney, businessman, civic leader and philanthropist. Raised in Greensboro, GA, he received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at Emory University. After graduation, he served four years as a Marine Corps officer stationed in Korea, Japan and the United States, earning the rank of Major. He was a true patriot and in later years, became a founder of the National Museum of the Marine Corps and served as a director of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation. Upon retirement from the Marine Corps, Lloyd attained his Bachelor of Laws (with distinction) and Juris Doctor at Emory University School of Law. Lloyd had an extensive and extraordinary career in Atlanta spanning more than 60 years. He began practicing law in 1960 and became a partner at a predecessor firm of Alston & Bird, where he served as chairman of the Litigation Department. At the same time, he also served as adjunct professor of law for seven years at Emory University School of Law. In 1970, Lloyd joined Cousins Properties Incorporated and served as President of its Downtown Development Corporation and then of the Office Development Division. He led this company as it assembled land for a 70+ acre multi-use development in downtown Atlanta, and participated as developer for The Omni Arena, the Omni International (now CNN Center) and the Georgia World Congress Center. In 1975, Lloyd joined Cousins Mortgage & Equity Investments as president and CEO and served as chairman for seven years. Lloyd formed Newleaf Corporation in 1986 which he owned and operated until his death. Lloyd, together with his wife Mary Ann, donated $10 million to the Atlanta History Center as a transformational gift that allowed the institution to construct a new building to house the Atlanta Cyclorama. The building bears their names and reflects his desire to preserve the history of Atlanta for future generations. They also donated generously for the office building of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. These gifts were the culmination of Lloyd's life as a public servant who held offices, board positions and directorships in numerous professional, civic, social and business corporations and organizations throughout his lifetime. The City of Atlanta would have been a far different place without Lloyd, but he also left his mark on those around him, making them better people. He was renowned for his persistence and determination in tackling the most difficult of issues, and he also had great capacity and intellect for many different interests and passions. Lloyd enjoyed many treasured trips with Mary Ann, and they literally visited every corner of the world together. The mentoring, generosity and loyalty that Lloyd demonstrated created a legacy in people that will live well beyond his lifetime. He lived the fullest of lives and will be missed. Lloyd leaves Mary Ann, his devoted wife through 59 years of happy marriage, whom he loved dearly, and he is also survived by his three children (Andrew, Mark and Sarah Tait Whitaker McGrath) and their respective spouses and children. Due to the COVID virus, there will be a private, family only service celebrating Lloyd's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations or gifts to kindly be sent in his honor to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30327.