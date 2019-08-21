|
|
JOHNSON, Llyod Lloyd Johnson age 79 of Stone Mountain passed away August 19, 2019. Born and raised in Garfield, GA; Lloyd moved to Stone Mountain in 1960 and worked as a Plumber with the Local 72 before founding Lloyd Johnson Plumbing in 1983. He was a member of Stone Mountain Masonic Lodge #449 F.&.AM, a member at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church and attended Stone Mountain First Baptist Church. Lloyd was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Adam Johnson and is survived by his wife of 49 years Mary Jane McCurdy Johnson; children, Stephen L. Johnson and his wife Wendy of Loganville, Dana Johnson Riccitelli and her husband Keith of Covington; brother, James Johnson, Millen, GA; sister, Loutrelle Coleman, Twin City, GA; grandchildren, Justin Payne, Brandon Johnson, Blake Johnson, Katelyn Morrris and her husband Aaron, Chandler Johnson, Madison Johnson, Bailey Riccitelli, Preston Payne, Tristan Garner and Ben Johnson; 11 great grandchildren, A funeral service will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church 1593 Mt. Olivet Church Rd. Garfield, GA 30425 with remains placed in state at 10:30 AM Rev. Paul Pittard will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Lloyd's memory to Stone Mountain First Baptist Church 925 Ridge Ave. Stone Mountain, GA 30083. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4 until 6 PM at Wages & Sons Stone Mountain Chapel 1040 Main St. Stone Mountain, GA 30083. 770-469-9811.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 21, 2019