FAIR, Lois B. Lois B. Fair (Henion) of Atlanta, GA, 90, passed away March 10th, 2019. She was born in Moscow, OH on September 14, 1928 to Guy W. and Myrtle Marie Jones. As the youngest of three girls, she grew up on a farm helping milk the cows, deliver the milk while also planting and harvesting crops. She graduated from Moscow High School with perfect attendance before she went on to attend Franklin College in Franklin, IN, where she met her husband, Lewis C. Fair. Lois had many talents but her main gift was music. She loves to play the piano and volunteered her time and talents at schools, churches, and wherever it could be enjoyed. A hard worker from an early age, she never fully retired until her early 80's. One of her favorite hobbies was to work in her yard and nurture her plants. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis C. Fair; her second husband, Harold (Hank) C. Henion; her son, Dennis A. Fair and her sisters Marjorie Weddle and Ruth Boggess. She is survived by her daughters, Ruth Budd (Randy) and Amy Lindsey (Randy). She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Matthew Fair, Nathan Fair (Sue), Travis Budd (Ting), Tyler Budd, Jennifer Mitchem (Darin), Dana O'Connell (Will) and Marissa Lindsey. Also ten great-grandchildren, Will and Elliot Fair; Levi Patch, Brooks and Randy Mitchem; Lochlyn, Sterling and Shepard Budd, Vivian and Ryan O'Connell. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity or church of your choice in honor of Lois Fair. Memorial services will take place in the chapel of A. S. Turner & Sons on Wednesday, March 13th at 2 p.m. followed by a grave side service at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Tucker, GA. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 12th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, GA. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2019