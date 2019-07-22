BEAVER, Lois Lois Cordle Beaver, 84, a longtime resident of Atlanta died Thursday, the 18th of July 2019. Wife of the late William George Beaver she attended The College of William & Mary. Lois was a member of St. James United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school, Club Forest Community Club, the Rabun Gap Nacoochee Club where she served as Past President; she was a member of the Board of Directors of the Rabun Gap Nacoochee School, a charter member of the High Museum of Art, Lifespan Resources, and she volunteered countless hours serving on the Northside Hospital Auxiliary. Surviving are her daughters and son in law, Beverly and Steve Raniszewski, Barbara McClintock, Elizabeth Bauer; and grandchildren, Brian and William McClintock, Lawton Bauer, and Violet Wicker. A memorial service will be held Friday, the 26th of July at eleven o'clock in Event Room A at Lenbrook Square, 3747 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA. Prior to the memorial service, the family will gather for a private graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 22, 2019